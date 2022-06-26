Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

E-scooter ACC claims in Whangārei up four-fold since Beam scooter trial

5 minutes to read
Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai launched the six-month Beam e-scooter trial for the city in December last year - since then ACC claims for e-scooter injuries in the district have risen four-fold.

By
Mike Dinsdale

Deputy editor

Accident Compensation Corporation claims for e-scooter injuries in Whangārei have shot up more than four-fold in the six months a Beam e-scooter trial was held in the city.

Whangārei District Council introduced the six-month Beam-scooter

