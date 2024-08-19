Advertisement
Driver admits fatally injuring motorcyclist Chris Haverkort

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Paenga August Lloyd in Whangārei District Court this morning, where he pleaded guilty to careless use of a vehicle, causing death. Photo / Sarah Curtis

A driver who fatally injured a motorcyclist while pulling out of a driveway has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of careless use of a vehicle, causing death.

Christopher (Chris) John Haverkort, of Whangārei, was 65 when he died after being hit by a ute Lloyd August Paenga was driving onto Matapouri Rd just after 12.30pm on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Paenga, also in his 60s, was initially charged with dangerous driving causing death, which he was scheduled to defend at a judge-alone trial in Whangārei this morning.

However, at the outset of the hearing, counsel Nick Leader told Judge Taryn Bayley the case had been resolved; Paenga would plead guilty to a lesser charge of careless use causing death.

Matapouri Road was closed for several hours following a fatal crash on July 3, 2022, in which motorcyclist Chris Haverkort was killed. Photo / Bevan Conley
The lesser charge carries a maximum prison term of up to three months’ imprisonment or a fine of up to $4500, compared with the higher penalties for dangerous driving causing death of up to 10 years in jail or a fine of up to $20,000. Both charges carry mandatory driver disqualifications: at least six months for the lesser charge and at least a year for the higher charge.

Judge Bayley convicted and remanded Paenga further on bail for sentencing on November 7.

The case was referred to the restorative justice process. A presentence report would traverse the suitability of electronically monitored sentence options.

An agreed summary of facts was to be read at sentencing along with any victim impact statements.

At the time of the crash, a spokesperson for the Police Serious Crash Unit, Senior Constable Jeff Cramp, told media that Paenga was turning his Holden ute left onto Matapouri Rd and failed to see Haverkort approaching from the right.

Haverkort was out riding with his brother and was ahead of him when struck. Both men were experienced motorcyclists and were wearing helmets.

Speed and alcohol were not considered factors in the crash, but visibility was investigated.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services and police attended the scene.

It was the fourth fatal crash in Northland that week, after collisions in Taipa, Kaitāia and Ōkaihau.

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

