The lesser charge carries a maximum prison term of up to three months’ imprisonment or a fine of up to $4500, compared with the higher penalties for dangerous driving causing death of up to 10 years in jail or a fine of up to $20,000. Both charges carry mandatory driver disqualifications: at least six months for the lesser charge and at least a year for the higher charge.

Judge Bayley convicted and remanded Paenga further on bail for sentencing on November 7.

The case was referred to the restorative justice process. A presentence report would traverse the suitability of electronically monitored sentence options.

An agreed summary of facts was to be read at sentencing along with any victim impact statements.

At the time of the crash, a spokesperson for the Police Serious Crash Unit, Senior Constable Jeff Cramp, told media that Paenga was turning his Holden ute left onto Matapouri Rd and failed to see Haverkort approaching from the right.

Haverkort was out riding with his brother and was ahead of him when struck. Both men were experienced motorcyclists and were wearing helmets.

Speed and alcohol were not considered factors in the crash, but visibility was investigated.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services and police attended the scene.

It was the fourth fatal crash in Northland that week, after collisions in Taipa, Kaitāia and Ōkaihau.

