Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Dr Shane Reti: Money in place for Whangārei Hospital upgrade - why the delay?

3 minutes to read
The funding is already in place for upgrading Whangārei Hospital, so why the delay, National list MP Dr Shane Reti asks.

The funding is already in place for upgrading Whangārei Hospital, so why the delay, National list MP Dr Shane Reti asks.

Northern Advocate

A recent article from the Labour MP for Whangārei raised several questions around health funding and health infrastructure funding in Northland.

These are good questions. Every government increases vote health every year simply because of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.