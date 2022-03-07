Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Dozens of applications for Northland renewable energy generation

4 minutes to read
Renewable energy can help lighten the load of Northland lines' companies Northpower and Top Energy. Photo / Tania Whyte

By
Imran Ali

Northland electricity lines companies and Transpower have received more than two dozen applications for renewable energy projects in the region, well before a pioneering pilot on that mode of power generation was announced.

The

