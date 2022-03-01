Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Transpower inviting proposals to pilot renewable energy projects in Northland

5 minutes to read
Transpower is calling for expressions of interest to potentially pilot a renewable energy zone in Northland. Photo / NZME

By
Imran Ali

Reporter

Northland's sunshine and wind have helped propel the region to be considered for the country's first pilot Renewable Energy Zones consultation.

If successful, the Transpower-led pilot could see Tai Tokerau become self-sufficient in electricity over

