Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Dogs attack and kill fur seal on Northland's Baylys Beach - DoC investigating

5 minutes to read
The fur seal that was attacked by dogs on Baylys Beach on Wednesday and later died. Photo / Con Fowler

The fur seal that was attacked by dogs on Baylys Beach on Wednesday and later died. Photo / Con Fowler

By
Mike Dinsdale

Deputy editor

When Baylys Beach local Con Fowler took his normal beach cleaning walk on Wednesday he thought he had come across a dog fight involving two large dogs.

But instead, the dogs were attacking a fur

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei