DoC workers got the fur seal into a bag to take back to a more natural habitat. Photo / Tania Whyte

Workers in Ōtangarei were stunned to discover a young fur seal in a carpark several kilometres from the nearest waterway.

The seal pup, who they named Lucille, was first spotted at the side of a container in the carpark of the Ōtangarei Trust's administration building on William Jones Dr on Wednesday morning.

It later moved to sun itself on a tree trunk in the corner of the carpark and went to sleep.

Quinton Bush, who works at the Ōtangarei Trust, said it was not something they had ever seen in the area before.

"We've had stray cats, all sorts of stuff like that, but never a seal," he told the Advocate.

Bush's co-worker Charlie Kelly-Kaipo - who named the seal - said their colleague who first discovered it initially mistook the marine mammal for a cat.

Lucille, whose gender is unconfirmed, was unfazed by the number of onlookers and appeared tired after what was presumably a long journey.

The seal just wanted to sleep after a long journey from the nearest waterway.. Photo / Tania Whyte

"It's quite tame - they're mostly really easily intimidated," Bush said.

One local walking past was startled by the sight of the seal just behind the carpark fence - but the seal was unmoved.

Onlookers believed Lucille had come from the Hatea River, close to two kilometres away from where it was found.

Department of Conservation (DoC) workers who arrived to collect the seal estimated it to be one- to two-years-old.

They placed the seal in a sack and put it in the back of their vehicle to transport it back to its natural habitat.

Just last week, DoC warned that it was the start of the fur seal silly season when the animals come ashore.

Another seal was seen on Whangārei Heads Rd two weeks ago and reported to DoC.

There was another case where a seal was found at Okara shops and was taken in a shopping trolley to be released in a nearby river, which DoC said was not the way to deal with seals.

"It's that time of year again - seal silly season," DoC marine science advisor Laura Boren said last week.

"Despite it happening every winter, it takes people by surprise. It's exciting because it really indicates that fur seals are doing well, and this time of year provides for some unique and special encounters with them," Boren said.

DoC workers captured the seal after only minor resistance. Photo / Tania Whyte

Young seals, including newly-weaned pups, leave their breeding colonies to explore and rest between May and September every year.

DoC takes a hands-off approach with seals and will only intervene if the animal is in danger, or in high-traffic urban areas.

Safety guidelines when watching seals:

You should:

■ stay at least 20m away

■ don't disturb seals by making loud noises or throwing things

■ keep dogs and children away

■ don't feed the seals

■ never attempt to touch a seal.

What's normal?

The following are all natural behaviours and you don't need to intervene. You may see:

■ seals looking distressed and scrawny

■ seals sneezing, coughing and with weepy eyes

■ seals drifting in the waves

■ seals flapping flippers as if stranded

■ seals immobile

■ seals fighting

■ seal pups spending time away from their mothers.

What to do if you're concerned:

Ask: is the seal in danger, injured or being harassed by people or dogs?

If so, call the emergency hotline 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

Never attempt to move or handle a seal yourself. They are aggressive when stressed and it's important not to separate a mother and her pup.