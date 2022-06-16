Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Fur seal 'silly season' in Northland sees two of the mammals moved off main road in Whangārei

5 minutes to read
DoC is warning people to keep an eye out for fur seals - such as this one at Whangārei Town Basin - as seal silly season, when the mammals come ashore for winter, is in full swing

DoC is warning people to keep an eye out for fur seals - such as this one at Whangārei Town Basin - as seal silly season, when the mammals come ashore for winter, is in full swing

By
Mike Dinsdale

Deputy editor

Seal silly season is in full swing in Northland, with people urged to keep an eye out for the marine mammals after two fur seals/kekeno had to be removed from a main road in Whangārei.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei