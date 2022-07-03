Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern AdvocateUpdated

Doctor shortage: Northland rural GPs worry about future of health care in remote communities

7 minutes to read
GP in training Dr Liam Watson works in Dargaville says there was a lot to learn from the rural health sector. Photo / Tania Whyte

GP in training Dr Liam Watson works in Dargaville says there was a lot to learn from the rural health sector. Photo / Tania Whyte

By
Julia Czerwonatis

Reporter for the Northern Advocate

Being a rural GP might sound dreary but some Northland family doctors say their job is not as mundane as most think.

With a growing health staff shortage, rural GPs are more needed than ever

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei