A diversion is in place for southbound traffic after a three-vehicle crash on Springbank Rd in Kerikeri.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash, which happened shortly after 8am today.

"One person has reportedly received minor injuries," a police spokesperson said.

Southbound traffic has been diverted down Waimate North Rd while the scene is cleared, and police asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Further north, State Highway 10 near the Kāeo River Bridge is down to one lane this morning after yesterday's rain caused flooding.

Waka Kotahi warned motorists to take extra care and expect delays.