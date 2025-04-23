One social media post in March led to the trust’s Kaipara funding being fully allocated in just three days. Now, there are 56 dogs in Whangārei and Kaipara waiting for desexing, with no funding available to help them.
“Two years ago, we shifted focus to the real issue – helping dog owners who want to do the right thing but simply can’t afford it,” she said.
“People often point fingers and say owners should do better, or that government and council should do more, but that doesn’t fix the issue – and dogs keep breeding and adding to the problem while we talk about who should be responsible.”
The trust rebranded last year to become the Best Dog Trust, because all dogs are good dogs but the best are desexed. Its long-term vision is a sustainable, high-impact programme that empowers communities and protects the most vulnerable.
The partnership with Morris & Morris Funerals has become a crucial piece of the puzzle.
“Their support means we can keep helping dogs between funding rounds,” says Woodward. “It’s an incredibly valuable relationship that shows how local businesses can make a real difference.”
Funding from Whangārei District Council has also been instrumental, enabling more than 50 dogs to be desexed in the district this year. But those funds are now running low, and no major funding has yet been secured for Kaipara.
The trust is calling for private donors, new sponsors and grant funders to join the cause, with every dollar helping.
“If we want a future where every dog is desexed and no rescue has to shut their doors, we need to work together. We’ve proven this model works, we just need the support to keep going.”