Woodward said the organisation used to focus on rescues and rehoming but found it was “like trying to hold back a tsunami with a teaspoon”.

“Two years ago, we shifted focus to the real issue – helping dog owners who want to do the right thing but simply can’t afford it,” she said.

“People often point fingers and say owners should do better, or that government and council should do more, but that doesn’t fix the issue – and dogs keep breeding and adding to the problem while we talk about who should be responsible.”

Desexing dogs doesn’t just benefit the animals, it supports entire communities, Woodward said.

“Desexing helps reduce unwanted litters, protects native wildlife like kiwi, cuts down on aggressive roaming dogs, and makes it safer for kids walking to school or people out for a run. It even reduces the strain on animal control services and ratepayers.”

Morris & Morris Funerals is one of the key sponsors of the Best Dog Trust. Pictured from left is its team Affinity Griffin, Natasha Cordiner, Ann-Marie Lynch, Cindy Balfour, Lorraine Murnane (holding Morris & Morris dog Abba), Darren Jones and David Gray, pictured with Andrea Knott and Steve Knott from The Best Dog Trust with Xito.

The trust rebranded last year to become the Best Dog Trust, because all dogs are good dogs but the best are desexed. Its long-term vision is a sustainable, high-impact programme that empowers communities and protects the most vulnerable.

The partnership with Morris & Morris Funerals has become a crucial piece of the puzzle.

“Their support means we can keep helping dogs between funding rounds,” says Woodward. “It’s an incredibly valuable relationship that shows how local businesses can make a real difference.”

Funding from Whangārei District Council has also been instrumental, enabling more than 50 dogs to be desexed in the district this year. But those funds are now running low, and no major funding has yet been secured for Kaipara.

The trust is calling for private donors, new sponsors and grant funders to join the cause, with every dollar helping.

“If we want a future where every dog is desexed and no rescue has to shut their doors, we need to work together. We’ve proven this model works, we just need the support to keep going.”

Go to bestdogtrust.org.nz to find out more, donate or sponsor.

