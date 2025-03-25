“I went over and grabbed it, bought the paper, read the article and thought ‘that’s it’.

“We already knew we wanted her from the way she was described.

“We were looking for a particular type of rescue dog, and she was perfect.”

Betty-Boo is settling in well at her new home with Rachael Church, Lisa de Waal and their other dog Bear.

Betty and Alexei arrived at the Far North SPCA in January 2024 as stray puppies.

A timid dog, Betty was overlooked by potential families for being “too scared” while Alexei, a labrador, great dane mix, was deemed “too big”.

Church said it was “a horrible wait” over the weekend as they didn’t want anyone else to adopt Betty.

The couple picked up their pound pup, who they’ve named “Betty-Boo”, on Friday.

She was settling in well, thanks to some guidance from their other dog Bear, a chocolate labrador who had “been a bit lonely” after his 15-year-old buddy Henry recently died.

“She’s been amazing,” Church said.

“When we went to pick her up, she didn’t come near us.

“We got her home and she didn’t want to get out of the car.

“It wasn’t till our other dog came out that she came out and from that moment, she dropped her guard and she’s been really attentive and affectionate ever since.

“She wants to be close to us all the time.”

Alexei (right) is loving life with his new family Gordon the dog and owner Kayne (not pictured).

As for Alexei, he was adopted by Kayne, who lives on a rural property in Kaitāia, on Sunday.

Kayne said Alexei is already best mates with her other dog Gordon, a rottweiler mastiff cross.

“I took Gordon to meet Alexei and the dogs hit it off.

“He’s settling in really well; he fits in perfectly.

“Size is not a problem because my dog’s a big boy anyway.

“All they do is play. Everything’s new for him.”

Far North SPCA animal attendant Jo Harbison said she is “completely thrilled” the dogs have new homes.

“They’ve been waiting a long time.

“Both homes have ended up being the perfect situation we’ve been looking for.

“The best part about both adoptions is there’s another dog, so both have got a forever playmate as well.”

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.