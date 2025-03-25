Far North SPCA animal attendant Eden Jensen hands Betty over to her new owners Rachael Church and Lisa de Waal.
Two dogs that spent their entire lives in a Northland shelter are being lavished with love in their new forever homes.
Since the Northern Advocate published the story of Betty and Alexei, the abandoned puppies who collectively spent nearly 900 days in the Kerikeri SPCA animal shelter, both have been adopted by separate Northland families.
For Rachael Church and Lisa de Waal, who adopted Betty, it was simply love at first sight.
The Kamo couple were doing their weekly shop at Pak’nSave supermarket when they saw Betty’s photo on the front page of the March 14 edition.
“We walked past it and did a double take,” Church said.