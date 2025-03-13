“All her siblings were adopted and because she was shy everyone overlooked her.

“When people come to look at Betty she wants to run and hide so people move on to the next pen.”

Betty as a cute puppy (left) has grown into a gorgeous young dog at the Far North SPCA and longs for a loving home.

Harbison said Betty is a “Northland special” – a mix of breeds including staffy and Labrador – while Alexei is estimated to be part Labrador with some Great Dane.

“Alexei is labelled too big and Betty is labelled too scared, and then the person adopts a different dog.

“Our hearts just break for these two gorgeous souls.”

Harbison said Betty comes out of her shell once trust is gained and is great with other dogs.

She would thrive in a quiet home with another dog to play with.

Alexei is a loving dog who needs a home without young children, and someone who can be home with him during the day.

Like all young dogs, he is a little boisterous; when the Northern Advocate reporter’s back was turned, he began chewing on her notebook.

Both dogs require an experienced dog person who has patience and a fully fenced section.

Alexei as a puppy (left) has grown into a large goofball who needs a patient, experienced owner.

They will also need lots of love and understanding, along with a quiet home environment for the first few weeks while they adjust.

“They need someone with understanding who can help them make the transition from a lifelong shelter environment, into a loving home out in the big wide world,” Harbison said.

“The longer they’ve been in here, the longer it takes for them to decompress.

“They’re not going to be your perfect dog within the first week.”

Harbison said the dogs would stay at the SPCA until suitable homes were found.

“We’re just waiting for the right people to come along.

“There was a previous dog who was in our shelter for two-and-a-half years before she got adopted out.”

If you can give Betty or Alexei a good home, phone 09 407 7515 email kerikeri.info@spca.nz or message the SPCA Far North on Facebook.

How to help your dog adjust

Have the dog’s space already set up with a bed, crate or blankets, along with water, toys, and a feeding area.

Keep things quiet and calm for the first few weeks.

Introduce other pets carefully.

Introduce the dog to family and friends gradually.

Establish a routine.

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, as well as roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.