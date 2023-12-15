Ruakākā Dog Rescue helped handsome Beau here get desexed.

To celebrate Christmas, everyday for 12 days the Advocate is sharing with readers a Northland charity or organisation that supports those within the community. In turn, you can learn how best to help them this festive season. Today we speak to Ruakākā Dog Rescue.

For nearly 10 years, the Ruakākā Dog Rescue has been working tirelessly to bring about change and introduce responsible dog ownership to its local community.

The rescue set out on a mission to reduce the numbers of puppies and dogs bred, traded, unregistered and without vaccinations that roam the streets of Bream Bay.

A big part of their work is to support low income families with feeding, kennels, flea and worm treatments, and most especially desexing in order to help reduce the number of unwanted pups born every year.

Ruakākā Dog Rescue trustee Liz Woodward said they have desexed more than 130 dogs for free since April this year. They are now taking bookings for 2024 from dog owners in the Whangārei and Kaipara areas.

“Our wish this Christmas is simple,” Woodward explained. “We dream of every dog finding a safe, secure home with full bellies, good shelter and exercise, and the love they deserve.

“Crucially, we wish for all dogs to be desexed because it is the key to reducing the sheer number of unwanted puppies and dogs.”

Woodward said their offer of free desexing and microchipping was specifically for low-income dog owners or those facing financial hardship. The rescue also prioritised medium-large dogs including staffy, pitbull, sharpei, farm dog; as well as black and brindle dogs as, the rescue said, these are sadly the hardest colours to rehome.

They do not cover dogs bought from breeders, pet stores or purchased elsewhere - except in extraordinary circumstances on a case-by-case basis.

“Desexing not only makes dog registration more affordable but also supports the safety of our communities and contributes to vital environmental projects, such as protecting dotterel and kiwi,” Woodward said.

The cost of the procedure is made free thanks to generous funders and supporters. Vets based in Whangārei, Waipū and Kauri help carry out the desexing.

Woodward said people can support the rescue this Christmas via donations either to its the bank account or through its Givealittle page. For more information email ruakakadogrescue@gmail.com.

“Your support can make a significant difference in ensuring every dog receives the care they deserve,” Woodward said.