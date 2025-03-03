A review into FNDC’s animal management practices found roaming dogs were a “serious public safety issue” in the Far North. Pictured are roaming dogs in Kaitaia on Friday.
A rise in dog ownership, roaming dogs, and dog attacks have resulted in a greater risk to public safety in the Far North.
The findings were revealed in a report reviewing the Far North District Council’s animal management practices.
Overall the report found council performed well especially given its limited resources. There were areas to improve, which council says it has taken on board.
The review found prosecutions were well below average; roaming dogs were a serious public safety issue, and registration rates a challenge.
The report said the Far North has unique challenges for dog control enforcement that include socio-economic factors and affordability, a lack of education around responsible dog ownership, and a large number of backyard breeders.
He said he would talk about any law improvements needed but believed the law was currently adequate to deal with dangerous dogs.
FNDC delivery and operations acting group manager Trent Blakeman said the recommendations had been carefully considered by council.
A community liaison officer would be appointed to work with communities to educate dog owners about registration and responsible ownership.
The council is updating forms and working on the enforcement of menacing dog classifications.
Blakeman said a high number of prosecutions have been taken by council over the years but insufficient evidence or a lack of willing witnesses were factors in deciding whether to allocate ratepayer funds on a prosecution.
“... It is irresponsible owners who are the biggest dog control challenge faced by our animal management team.”