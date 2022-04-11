Emergency services are warning Northlanders to prepare for the oncoming "significant weather event". Photo / Peter de Graaf

An ex-tropical cyclone in the Pacific with Northland's east coast in its path has emergency services warning locals to prepare for heavy rain and severe gales up to 140kmp/h.

MetService predicts cyclone Fili to be a "significant weather event" that is expected to pass offshore of Northland around 8am on Tuesday and last until 2am the following day.

However, uncertainty remains as to the exact track of the storm as its path may alter as the system approaches New Zealand.

Latest track map for Cyclone Fili 🌀 The coloured cone on the track shows the uncertainty in the central position of Fili. Keep an eye on http://bit.ly/AllWarnings for official severe weather forecasts. Posted by MetService New Zealand on Sunday, April 10, 2022

MetService has forecast 100 to 150mm of rain to accumulate in Northland, with peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h but possibly 25 to 35mm/h in localised downpours on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

On Monday, a heavy rain watch for the region was upgraded by MetService to a heavy rain warning for Tuesday.

Niwa said the entire North Island was at risk of severe gales, with warnings that gusts could reach 100km/h in some regions on Wednesday.

A strong wind watch was issued by MetService for Northland for the 24-hours from 3pm on Tuesday.

"Southeast winds are expected to turn southwest on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning and winds from both directions may approach severe gale in exposed places at times."

Along with wind and rain, large waves for coastal areas exposed to cyclone Fili are expected.

MetService Meteorologist Rob Kerr said a deep low, combined with large waves and high tides could see some areas in the north and east affected by sea inundation and coastal erosion.

WeatherWatch said the storm is likely to cause "slips, isolated flooding and road disruptions" across the Northland Island.

"Power outages are also possible with winds strong enough to bring down trees and branches."

Severe winds knocking down trees can cause havoc on the region's roads. Photo / NZME

Fire and Emergency NZ Northland district manager Wipari Henwood said they were working closely with Civil Defence in preparation for the arrival of cyclone Fili.

He is asking Northlanders to temporarily hold off from lighting any fires even though the region is in an open fire season.

"Tuesday morning, people might be thinking let's light up before the rain comes but there's a high risk," Henwood said.

"Before a cyclone hits you get really strong winds. They could possibly fan the fire and spread it. Although rain is forecast there a could be a lot of damage done in between."

Henwood said strong winds could potentially ground any helicopters needed to help extinguish fires.

The higher the wind gusts, the less effective choppers became at accurately dropping buckets of water.

A Northland police spokesperson urged people to apply common sense as the weather worsens over the coming days.

He asked people to stay away from the coastlines as heavy seas were predicted, to drive to the conditions - make sure vehicle headlights were on to improve visibility and slow down if motorists felt unsure about weather conditions.

Coastguard warned boaties should "take a moment" to secure their vessels ahead of the oncoming storm.

Coastguard has issued advice to boat owners ahead of cyclone Fili to help avoid vessels falling foul of the severe weather conditions, as seen here during Cyclone Dovi. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Coastguard Head of Operations Rob McCaw said ex-tropical cyclone Fili may create "largely unsafe conditions out on the water for the majority of water-users".

"Best rule of thumb is 'if in doubt, don't go out' and to check your vessel is secure before the storm hits," he said.

Coastguard volunteers will remain on call 24/7 to provide urgent assistance to those in need on the water.

For on-water assistance call *500 free from a cellphone or use a local VHF channel. For marine emergencies call 111 or VHF Channel 16, McCaw said.

🛑 Severe Weather Outlook for Tuesday 🛑 Cyclone Fili is expected to approach the North Island on Tuesday, likely to... Posted by Coastguard New Zealand on Sunday, April 10, 2022

What to do during a storm

• Stay informed on weather updates via local radio stations or online news sites.

• Have a household emergency plan and check your getaway kit in case you have to leave in a hurry.

• Secure or move indoors all items that could get blown about and cause harm in strong winds.

• Close windows as well as external and internal doors. Pull curtains and drapes over unprotected glass areas to prevent injury from shattered or flying glass.

• If the wind becomes destructive, stay away from doors and windows and shelter further inside the house.

• Water supplies can be affected so it is a good idea to store drinking water in containers.

• Don't walk around outside and avoid driving unless absolutely necessary.

• Power cuts are possible in severe weather. Unplug small appliances which may be affected by electrical power surges.

If power is lost unplug major appliances to reduce the power surge and possible damage when power is restored.

• Bring pets inside. Move stock to shelter. If you have to evacuate, take your pets with you.

• Make sure your cellphones are charged.

• Check torch batteries and keep them close at hand.

• Stay in touch with your friends, family and neighbours if things get rough, especially if they live alone.

• Avoid being at anchor if at all possible. If you're at sea, ensure you have a plan in place in case conditions worsen, including identifying areas you can seek shelter.

• Make sure your vessel is weathertight and that your bilge pumps work.