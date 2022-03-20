Kaka St in Morningside, Whangārei, after 12-hours of torrential rain. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Heavy downpours overnight as part of the wild weather to hammer Northland have caused surface flooding on multiple roads around the region.

Power outages to parts of the region are urgently being repaired as part of the recovery from a night of relentless rain and gale-force winds.

Significant flooding has taken place on State Highway 1 at the intersection of Baldrock Rd, between Whangārei and Kawakawa, and between the Brynderwyns and Kaiwaka; SH15 from Poroti to Titoki - Draffin Rd is blocked; Maungakaramea Rd which may require a 4WD to access; SH10 south of Puketona Junction; Pipiwai Rd, Onerahi Rd -towards Parua Bay, Whangarei Heads Rd at the intersection of Beach Rd, Western Hills Dr, Kaka St in central Whangārei is completely flooded; Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd, Porowini Ave, Otaika Rd and Kioreroa Rd, McLeod Bay in Whangārei Heads has flooding across the road; Heretaunga St, Te Hononga St; SH14 has one lane open headed towards Whangārei.

Police have asked motorists to slow down and drive to the conditions, particularly when travelling on highways.

Northpower reported a lost electricity supply from Transpower at Maungaturoto. The outage has affected power to Maungaturoto, Kaiwaka, Mangawhai, Ruawai, Paparoa and surrounding areas.

In Tutukaka trees have damaged powerlines leaving nine residents without electricity.

Fifty-eight Northpower customers in Topuni, Oruawharo near Te Hana, are also without power, alongside 151 residents in Pipiwai.

Top Energy reported an outage on Tanekaha Lane due to fallen trees. Power is expected to be restored by 10am.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said both the severe thunderstorm watch and heavy rain warning has been lifted for Northland.

"The worst of the weather has passed. There are still some showers around today and some may be heavy," she said.

A slow-moving active front passed over Northland overnight bringing torrential rain, thunderstorms, and gale-force winds for most parts of the region.

In Kaipara, areas near Paparoa experienced 137mm of rainfall in the 12-hours up to 6am. Around 73mm of which fell within an hour.

Bay of Islands experienced 133mm of rain for the same time period with 102mm falling within two hours from 1am.

Whangārei Airport recorded 102mm for the same time period, with 64mm falling in an hour from 6am.

Further north Kerikeri and Kaikohe had 96mm of rainfall.

"Most of Northland and north Auckland were hit hard," Parkes said.

Strong winds also battered the region with gusts up to 105kmp/h recorded in Kāeo followed by 68kmp/h winds in Whangārei and 62kmp/h gusts in Kaikohe - similar wind speeds occurred in Kerikeri.