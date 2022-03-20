North Cape is around 3km north of Cape Reinga (pictured). Photo / Peter de Graaf

Five people have been rescued in the waters off of North Cape as search and rescue personnel continue to look for others.

Auckland's Westpac Rescue Helicopter said at 8am that it had responded last night to a search and rescue for a sunken vessel 200 metres off the coast of North Cape.

Five patients had been winched from the scene and taken to Kaitāia Hospital in a stable condition and five patients were still missing.

The Rescue Coordination Centre issued a brief statement which said they were leading a "significant operation" off North Cape - located at the northern end of the Northland and around 30km east and 3km north of Cape Reinga.

According to the centre, an emergency position-indicating radio beacon was activated by a vessel at about 8pm last night.

"The rescue is still active, with helicopters searching from the air and vessels supporting the search as well.

"The operation has been challenging due to the weather conditions and poor visibility.

Ground crews, including police are leading the onshore search," the statement concluded.

Rescue Coordination Centre spokesman Nick Burt said the search and rescue was a highly technical operation with a number of agencies working together in the search.

Police say their Search and Rescue unit is assisting with a land search based at Te Pua, in the Far North, where they are reportedly searching the shoreline.

Further enquiries are being made by the Advocate.

Do you have any information? Contact reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz