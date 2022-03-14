Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Covid and carelessness create dire fire season for exhausted Northland firefighters

7 minutes to read
Northland firefighters say they're enduring an "overwhelming workload". Photo / Ahiparadise / Lennox Goodhue Wikitera

By , Karina Cooper

The fallout from the ongoing pandemic coupled with a surge of "unnecessary fires" has Northland firefighters facing a battle away from the flames – exhaustion.

The relentless fire season has seen major blazes – such

