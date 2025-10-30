Hill had wanted a low-key exterior given the upkeep involved in glossy boats and the fact once you’re on board you can’t see the sides.
“Though even I can’t pretend this one is low-key – it’s probably going to turn heads everywhere, regrettably," he told Boat International.
And The Beast did. Summers in Northland were often marked by online posts concerned about the warship-like vessel spotted offshore.
No one could tell from the outside that inside the craft, five luxurious staterooms boasting either king beds, bunk beds or twin beds – and one of which features a walk-in wardrobe - were ready to host 12 guests.
Meals, some cooked with the Teppanyaki grill on board, could be enjoyed at three separate outdoor dining areas across different decks.
Hill had always found enjoying downtime on the water important, so it is no wonder The Beast is equipped with kayaks, paddleboards, waterskis and a wake board, 12 sets of scuba gear, snorkelling equipment, a Schiller Bike pedal-powered catamaran, and a sport fishing set-up.