The team at Coopers Beach Butchery were the only Northland butchers to take out an overall category prize at this year's Dunninghams Great NZ Sausage Competition.
Hand-crafted sausages are smoking past pricey steak as the barbecue go-to this summer – and Northland’s butchers are producing some of the best in the business.
The Northern Advocate recently highlighted Omak Meats’ silver medal in the pork category of the 2025 Dunningham’s Great New Zealand Sausage Competition, buthas since caught wind that several other Northland butchers also earned top honours.
Mangawhai Meat Shop – also known as Klink’s Family Deli – earned two golds for its Free-range Pork and Fennel and Bolognese with Parmesan sausages, and a silver for its Chicken Carbonara.
The wins bring the shop’s overall medal tally to 23, including a previous Supreme Award, over the 13 years it’s been entering the national competition.
Owner Dan Klink said he was proud that a regional shop with a staff of only five could do so well in a competition that also drew entries from the country’s biggest players.
While it wasn’t a placegetter in this year’s competition, Webster believed he was on to a future winner.
“The problem is we’re so busy here making sausages, we don’t get enough time to actually, you know, tweak and test and add – but I’m going to make time next year," he said.
