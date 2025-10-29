Advertisement
Northern Advocate

Northland butchers scoop sausage awards as steak prices bite

Sarah Curtis
Sarah Curtis
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate
4 mins to read

The team at Coopers Beach Butchery were the only Northland butchers to take out an overall category prize at this year's Dunninghams Great NZ Sausage Competition.

Hand-crafted sausages are smoking past pricey steak as the barbecue go-to this summer – and Northland’s butchers are producing some of the best in the business.

The Northern Advocate recently highlighted Omak Meats’ silver medal in the pork category of the 2025 Dunningham’s Great New Zealand Sausage Competition, but

