Te Kamo butcher Omak Meats wins silver at National Sausage Competition

Sarah Curtis
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Several Northland rugby players enjoyed a sausage-making workshop hosted by Te Kamo's award-winning Omak Butchery earlier this year.

A pork sausage crafted in Te Kamo has taken silver at the Dunninghams Great New Zealand Sausage Competition.

Omak Meats, which has been in business for 30 years, entered the national contest for the first time this year, submitting four products including black pudding, Cumberland, beef, and pork sausages.

The

