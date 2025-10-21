Tauranga’s butchers have brought home a sizzling set of accolades from the 2025 Dunninghams Great New Zealand Sausage Competition.
The event, now in its 28th year, showcased more than 800 entries from across the country, and local butchers from Tauranga and the wider Bay ofPlenty and Coromandel regions earned top honours.
Leading the local charge was Thomson’s Butchery, which claimed the Category Champion title for its Pure Beef sausage. The Tauranga-based butchery also secured a Gold medal for its San Choy Bow sausage and a Silver for its Lamb, Apricot, Pistachio & Harissa creation.