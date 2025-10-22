Advertisement
Hastings supermarket sausage crowned best in Hawke’s Bay

Jack Riddell
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

New World Hastings butchery manager Cissy Morrell and produce manager Aiden Theedom celebrating their medals at the butchery department.

Hawke’s Bay’s best sausage has been crowned.

New World Hastings’ butchery has walked away with three medals at this year’s Dunninghams Great New Zealand Sausage Competition.

The supermarket’s beef, Worcestershire and cracked pepper sausage won gold at the competition, the only Hawke’s Bay sausage to do so.

New World Hastings

