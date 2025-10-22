New World Hastings butchery manager Cissy Morrell and produce manager Aiden Theedom celebrating their medals at the butchery department.

Hawke’s Bay’s best sausage has been crowned.

New World Hastings’ butchery has walked away with three medals at this year’s Dunninghams Great New Zealand Sausage Competition.

The supermarket’s beef, Worcestershire and cracked pepper sausage won gold at the competition, the only Hawke’s Bay sausage to do so.

New World Hastings butchery manager Cissy Morrell said the idea came from an old recipe.

“But we just like blinged it up a bit and put the old-fashioned Worcestershire sauce in it, and it just worked.”