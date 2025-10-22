Morrell, who has been with the butchery department at the supermarket for 15 years, said the sausage has a great texture, vibrant colour and cooks amazingly well with not too much fat and no preservatives.
She recommended eating the gold medal sausages with a nice light salad.
“They’re actually better than a steak,” she said.
Morrell said with the high prices for meat, more people are turning towards cheaper cuts.
“Which are your sausages – why not give them something that’s good?”
New World Hastings’ butchery also won a silver medal at the competition for its pork, cranberry and camembert sausage and a bronze for its Korean beef kalbi sausage.
Other Hawke’s Bay butcheries walked away from the competition with medals, with The Classic Butcher Havelock North claiming a silver medal for its Cumberland sausage, and Camberley’s Wild Game winning two bronze medals for its cheese kransky and old school saveloys.
Lucas and Sons’ pure beef sausages won a bronze and New World Havelock won a bronze for its sweet summer heat sausage.