The news that 70 cruise ships are due to visit the Bay this coming season has been welcomed as a much-needed business boost.
Almost 130,000 passengers are expected in the Bay of Islands from the 70 cruise ships lined up to visit this coming cruise season. The first ship, the 2,400 passenger Coral Princess, is due to visit on August 16, with the last, Pacific Explorer, with 2,395 passengers expected on May 6.
The cruise season goes full steam ahead in October, when passenger numbers for that month click over the 12,000 mark. The monthly visitor tally builds in the following months to peak in February at more than 30,000 passengers and tapers in March to about 27,000 visitors. Passenger numbers dip back in April to about 5,000, with only a few thousand expected during May.
The largest cruise ship again this season will be the massive Ovation of the Seas, which can carry 4819 passengers and is set to visit on October 29, January 4 and March 7.
While cruise ship visits for the coming summer are down on last year’s bumper 92 ships and over 150,000 passengers, the season will still have a significant impact on the local economy. Cruise season in Paihia will see the popular artisan market return to the village green.
The passengers are expected to pump up to $20m into the wider Northland economy and Parker said it’s much needed income after a torrid few years for Bay of Islands businesses.