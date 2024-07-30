Advertisement
Northland gets $3.5m for Cyclone Gabrielle repair work

Mike Dinsdale
By
2 mins to read
The debris of a wrecked yacht on the Paihia foreshore after Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal is distributing $14,137,699 to seven regions hit hard by the cyclone, with Hawke’s Bay getting the most and Northland - $3.5m - the next highest amount.

Cyclone Gabrielle caused widespread flooding and damage across the country in February 2023, with Northland one of the hardest hit regions.

The cyclone battered the country between February 5 and 11 last year, felling trees and powerlines, causing widespread flooding and property damage and hundreds of millions of dollars worth of damage.

In Northland 161 groups and organisations will receive $3,586,028 - 25.3 per cent of the total.

Hawke’s Bay groups will receive $4,424,939. The Northland funding amounts range from $4000 to $46,000.

Oturei Marae Trustees got the largest amount, $46,000 to replace their whare kai roof; Otatara Marae is getting $35,000 to replace a destroyed shed; Tana Papakainga $35,000 to replace a damaged retaining wall; Waima Community Water Scheme $34,500 for solar panels to keep the scheme going and Te Huia Pupuke Marae was given $34,000 to repair damage to its mattress room.

Whangārei Quarry Gardens had major slips from Cyclone Gabrielle that temporarily closed the popular site
The Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal was launched to support and empower local communities to rebuild in a way that works best for them. It also complements other funding available to support regional and community resilience to future extreme weather events.

A funding round for $14 million opened on March 20 and closed on May 29. The demand was overwhelming, with 1370 applications from across the country requesting over $50 million, over than 360% more than the amount available.

The Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal raised $13,569,666. This amount, plus interest earned, enabled trustees to make grants to 558 projects totalling $14,137,699.

The trust deed mandated that the location of projects funded had to be in a region or district in which a state of emergency was declared for the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle or other extreme weather events in January and February 2023. The regions and districts are Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, East Coast, Hawke’s Bay and the Tararua district.

Damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle at Kissing Point, Riverside, Whangārei.
Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal funding:

Area - Projects - Amount:

Northland - 161 - $3,586,028

Auckland - 71 - $1,825,773

Waikato - 18 - $414,527

Bay of Plenty - 6 - $184,547

East Coast - 120 - $3,515,380

Hawke's Bay - 174 - $4,424,939

Tararua - 8 - $186,505

The full list of Northland recipients can be found at https://www.cycloneappeal.org.nz/assets/Uploads/Northland-Region-v2.pdf

