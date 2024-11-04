‘’Cruise ships had delivered NZ$439.5m in passenger spending to virtually every region of New Zealand in 2023-24,’’ Lloyd said.

“A cruise passenger spends an average $283 every day on shore in New Zealand, but that’s only one piece of the picture. We also benefit from the spending of crew members and the spending of cruise lines to support their operations and provision their ships.

“Cruise tourism supports a huge variety of Kiwi businesses like tour operators, travel agents, hotels and restaurants, retailers, transport providers and port operators. Cruising is also supported by an extensive supply chain, creating benefits for New Zealand farmers and food producers, winemakers, providers and maritime service providers.”

Many cruise ship passengers also return for a more in-depth visit later.

The Bay of Islands town of Paihia is packed on cruise ship days

Although the value of cruise tourism is high, the cruise industry has warned rising costs and regulatory complexities are hampering the industry in New Zealand, leading to a fall in cruise ship deployment.

“While cruise tourism is thriving in the rest of the world, New Zealand is going backwards and local communities are facing a 20% reduction in visitor numbers over the coming season,” Lloyd said.

“New Zealand has become one of the world’s most expensive destinations for cruise operations, and this is already costing Kiwi businesses millions of dollars as ships head elsewhere.”

She said cruise tourism supported employment of 9729 New Zealand jobs last financial year and provided $425.9m million in wages.

Bay businesses have been doing it tough for the past four years, Business Bay of Islands chairman Charles Parker said. The Covid pandemic, cyclones and extreme weather events, road closures such as State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyns, and the cost of living crisis had all hit hard.

The news 70 cruise ships are due to visit the Bay this season has been welcomed as a much-needed business boost. Almost 130,000 passengers are expected in the Bay of Islands from the 70 cruise ships lined up to visit this cruise season.

The first ship, the 2400 passenger Coral Princess, arrived on August 16, and the last, Pacific Explorer, with 2395 passengers, is expected on May 6.

‘’We’re very excited to get these cruise ships coming. It’s going to be a much-needed boost to our businesses, and the wider area, which is great. The last four years have not been good, with the pandemic, cyclones, the road closures and the cost of living crisis all hitting us hard. So we’re looking forward to having them here,’’ Lloyd said.

Parker said Paihia came alive when the cruise ships were in the Bay, and other towns also benefited from the visitors as they spread around the mid and Far North.



