A new economic impact assessment jointly commissioned by Cruise Lines International Association (Clia) and the Cruise Association (NZCA) shows the cruise industry brings $1.37 billion in cruise tourism to the country, with the Bay of Islands one of the main stops.
The report found Northland had 91 cruise ship visits last season, with 88 stopping in the Bay of Islands and three in Whangārei, which is trying to establish itself as a cruise ship destination.
The total value of those ships, visitors and passengers — 111,155 passengers and 27,290 crew to the Bay and 1438 passengers and 519 crew in Whangārei was $68.7 million. And while most of the passengers visit the Bay, many also travel elsewhere around the Far North on day tours.
‘’Cruise ships had delivered NZ$439.5m in passenger spending to virtually every region of New Zealand in 2023-24,’’ Lloyd said.
“A cruise passenger spends an average $283 every day on shore in New Zealand, but that’s only one piece of the picture. We also benefit from the spending of crew members and the spending of cruise lines to support their operations and provision their ships.
“Cruise tourism supports a huge variety of Kiwi businesses like tour operators, travel agents, hotels and restaurants, retailers, transport providers and port operators. Cruising is also supported by an extensive supply chain, creating benefits for New Zealand farmers and food producers, winemakers, providers and maritime service providers.”
Many cruise ship passengers also return for a more in-depth visit later.
Although the value of cruise tourism is high, the cruise industry has warned rising costs and regulatory complexities are hampering the industry in New Zealand, leading to a fall in cruise ship deployment.
“While cruise tourism is thriving in the rest of the world, New Zealand is going backwards and local communities are facing a 20% reduction in visitor numbers over the coming season,” Lloyd said.
“New Zealand has become one of the world’s most expensive destinations for cruise operations, and this is already costing Kiwi businesses millions of dollars as ships head elsewhere.”
She said cruise tourism supported employment of 9729 New Zealand jobs last financial year and provided $425.9m million in wages.
Bay businesses have been doing it tough for the past four years, Business Bay of Islands chairman Charles Parker said. The Covid pandemic, cyclones and extreme weather events, road closures such as State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyns, and the cost of living crisis had all hit hard.
The first ship, the 2400 passenger Coral Princess, arrived on August 16, and the last, Pacific Explorer, with 2395 passengers, is expected on May 6.
‘’We’re very excited to get these cruise ships coming. It’s going to be a much-needed boost to our businesses, and the wider area, which is great. The last four years have not been good, with the pandemic, cyclones, the road closures and the cost of living crisis all hitting us hard. So we’re looking forward to having them here,’’ Lloyd said.
Parker said Paihia came alive when the cruise ships were in the Bay, and other towns also benefited from the visitors as they spread around the mid and Far North.