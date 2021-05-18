Crane that dominated Whangārei CBD skyline for more than two years removed

A section of the large crane that has dominated the Whangārei CBD skyline during the construction of the Hundertwasser Art Centre is taken down. Photo /Michael Cunningham

A section of the large crane that has dominated the Whangārei CBD skyline during the construction of the Hundertwasser Art Centre is taken down. Photo /Michael Cunningham

A massive crane that has dominated Whangārei CBD skyline during the construction of the Hundertwasser Art Centre for two-and-a-half years has been taken down as its work is done.

The 26m tall Atlas crane was first erected at the Town Basin on November 23, 2018, to help construct the $33 million Hundertwasser Art Centre (HAC) with Wairau Art Gallery.

But with its work now done, it was taken down using, another crane, yesterday.

First the Atlas crane's boom was lowered in two sections (front and back), then the car (where the operator sits) then the tower in three lifts. All parts were loaded on flat deck trucks for taking back to Auckland.

The crane is no longer needed as contractors have completed the roof landscaping and now need to complete the courtyard, where the crane base is fixed, so it needs to be out of the way.

The crane that has stood over Whangārei's Hundertwasser Arts Centre construction since November 2018 has been removed.

Yesterday's operation started at 5am with the crane being there virtually since construction began, so taking it down is quite a milestone.

Meanwhile, another crane will be needed back at the HAC site towards the end of June, when the large gold cupola, that is going atop the arts centre, will be installed.

The cupola, that is now getting $50,000 worth of fine gold leaf put on ahead of it going atop the structure - will be barged up the Hatea from Port Nikau and craned into place.

The intricate job of putting the sheets of gold leaf - it takes 1000 sheets to make up 1mm thickness - is going on at Whangārei's Absolute Stainless' fabrication workshop.

The centre is due to open by the end of this year.