Covid 19 has been detected in Whangārei Wastewater Treatment Plant, along with several other Northland locations. Northern Advocate / Michael Cunningham

Covid is spreading across Northland as over 10 Northland locations have Covid detected in their wastewater, according to the Northland DHB.

The Northland DHB reported 208 new cases of Covid 19 in Northland on Monday, 101 cases of which are in the Whangārei District.

The DHB also reported 70 cases in Far North District, 37 cases in Kaipara District, bringing the total number of active cases in Northland to 1178.

The Northland DHB report there are two cases currently in hospital.

Northland DHB announced there was a significant increase in wastewater detections of Covid 19 last week over several different locations in Northland.

"On 24 February there were new detections in Kaiwaka, Ruakaka and Russell; as well as continued detections in Dargaville, Kaeo, Kawakawa, Opononi, and Whangārei; and ongoing detections in Kaikohe, Kerikeri, Paihia and Mangawhai."

The Northland DHB expressed concern last week about the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Dargaville.

The DHB is urging anyone experiencing any symptoms to get a test at the Dargaville Hospital testing centre.

"The Kaipara region has some of the highest numbers of unvaccinated people in Northland and this localised outbreak poses further risks to the community."

There were no new Locations of Interest in Northland notified yesterday.

Northland Covid-19 testing and vaccination information can be found at the Northland District Health Board website www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/Covid-19/.