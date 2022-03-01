There are at least two hospitalised with Covid-19. Photo / Tania Whyte

The Northland District Health Board is reporting 336 new cases today and two people in hospital.

Of those cases, 170 were in Whangārei, 96 in the Far North and 51 cases in Kaipara. Further 19 cases were linked to unknown locations.

There are currently 1526 active cases in Northland.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Health has reported 329 cases in Northland out of a total of 10,689 across New Zealand.

According to the ministry, there are four people in hospital due to or with Covid-19.

Ninety per cent of the Northland population had their first vaccine dose, 88 per cent are now fully vaccinated and 69 per cent have had their booster shot.

Covid-19 testing is available today, tomorrow and Thursday at Pohe Island, Whangārei, located off of Riverside Dr, from 9am-3pm.

It's a drive-through clinic for people who have Covid-19 symptoms or are a contact of a case.

The DHB asked the public to be kind to staff.