Northland news in brief

Mangawhai surf lifeguards kept busy

Mangawhai Heads surf lifeguards had a relatively busy Sunday, rescuing two swimmers and helping a paddleboarder who had to be taken to hospital. The two swimmers needed no more assistance but the other rescue turned into a major first-aid incident, after a stand-up paddleboarder fell off in shallow water and complained of neck pain. Lifeguards were able to respond and help the patient until the ambulance arrived.

Deliberate fire sparks large callout

A vehicle overturned by Cyclone Dovi was set on fire in Omapere on Saturday night causing a large scrub fire. Twenty firefighters from Omapere, Rawene, Dargaville, and Kerikeri brigades fought the fire, which burned 0.25ha of bush, until 2am on Sunday. The fire is being treated as suspicious and is under investigation by police. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers (0800 555 111).

Critically ill children airlifted to Starship

A report by the Starship National Air Ambulance Service shows that 14 out of 175 flights in 2021 retrieved critically ill children from Whangārei Hospital and connected them with highly specialised care at Starship's paediatric intensive care unit.

Pouto Rd resealing on the go

Kaipara District Council approved paying the forecast $487,000 shortfall to complete the first phase of the Pouto Rd resealing project. The project is supported by PGF funding from Kānoa – Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit, which has allocated $5,050,000 to seal 10km of Pouto Rd from the end of the current sealed section to Ari Ari Rd. But this funding isn't enough to complete the work so KDC approved the top-up during their last council meeting. A further $1m by Waka Kotahi NZTA was approved to undertake works on Pouto Rd before the sealing project. In addition, KDC approved a further $500k to do the second coat of seal, which is scheduled in a year's time. Pouto Rd is a thoroughfare for logging trucks and its sealing is expected to significantly reduce the wear and tear on it.

Northland Covid cases climb

Covid is spreading across Northland as more than 10 Northland locations have the virus detected in their wastewater, according to the Northland District Health Board. The DHB reported 208 new cases in Northland yesterday, 101 cases of which are in the Whangārei District. It also reported 70 cases in the Far North and 37 cases in Kaipara, bringing the total number of active cases in Northland to 1178. Two cases are in hospital. The DHB said Covid was detected in wastewater last Thursday in Kaiwaka, Ruakākā and Russell; as well as continued detections in Dargaville, Kāeo, Kawakawa, Opononi, and Whangārei, Kaikohe, Kerikeri, Paihia and Mangawhai.



