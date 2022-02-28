Svetlana Ivanova from Russia says the war Putin has started was not only against Ukrainians but also his own people. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Svetlana Ivanova from Russia says the war Putin has started was not only against Ukrainians but also his own people. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Irate Ukrainians and Russians living in Northland are pulling no punches in their condemnation of the war back home.

They've pleaded for pressure to be put on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the horrific killing of innocent people.

Around 352 Ukrainian civilians, including 14 children, have reportedly been killed so far during Russia's invasion. Thousands of Ukrainians have fled their country as Russian forces advance.

Russian soldiers entered Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv, about 20km south of the Russian border, on Sunday. Footage showed fighting in the streets as residents defended their city.

Kerikeri-based Olesya Gan is from Kharkiv and said if her children were not young, she

would have joined her countrymen to fight Putin's army.

"What Russia is doing is tantamount to genocide. They are killing our children and other innocent people. It's not just a fight for Ukraine but for the whole of Europe. Unfortunately, the world is watching and is not prepared to act.

"Roads have been destroyed, bridges have been blown away so civilians in Kharkiv and elsewhere have nowhere to escape. People go in the ground and whoever can fight, they fight. That's the only way to stop the Russians," she said.

The mother of two left Ukraine 18 years ago and said although she could not predict the outcome of the invasion, she was certain her country of birth would not give up without a fight.

Her father is in need of medicine but has been told not to leave his apartment due to fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces and civilians in her city.

"I want the United Nations to kick Russia out and try them for genocide. Ukraine of 40 million people will never give up. We'll defend the whole of Europe till we die," Gan said.

She called on Kiwi businesses to stop trading with Russia in protest against the war.

Irena Alexander lives in Hihi in the Far North and said war was the reason she left Russia

12 years ago.

"It was turning into a communist country. Putin wants more land, natural resources and his ambition is to control the former Soviet states but I doubt he'll succeed because a lot of Russians are unhappy with this invasion."

Her father lives in Moscow and unfortunately, she said, he supports Putin because he used to work for the Government.

Another Russian in Northland, Svetlana Ivanova, said the war Putin has started was not only against Ukrainians but also his own people.

She hails from Izhevsk, known for the Kalashnikov Museum and Exhibition Complex of Small Arms.

"It's so disappointing. People will think Russians are aggressive people but we are not because we have fond memories of World War II. I think both sides should talk and resolve their differences.

"I was born in the Soviet Union and was 25 years old when it broke up but I see Ukraine as part of Russia. This war will ruin Russia economically because the country doesn't manufacture and export much."

Ivanova, whose mother lives in Russia, said common people would find it tough sourcing their imported medication and other essentials imported the longer both countries were at war.

"People are dying, I don't know what Russia is going to gain from this war. Putting aside who is right and who is not, war is not the way to go. Russia is already a big country. Why does it need more territory?"

Ivanova reckons Putin has gone "crazy" and probably wants to get the former Soviet Union states back.

Captivating images show everyday Ukrainians taking up arms as civilian soldiers to repel a Russian invasion.

Men and women have volunteered in droves and stood in long lines to get weapons and learn how to defend their country. Some even returned from abroad to join the resistance.

New Zealand will provide an initial $2 million to help deliver essential humanitarian

assistance, with a focus on supporting health facilities and meeting basic needs such as the provision of food and hygiene items.