Northern Advocate

Covid 19: Northland may be past Omicron peak but experts warn of deaths and long-Covid

5 minutes to read
Northland's Omicron outbreak may have already reached its peak, two experts say, but the worst in regards to Covid hospitalisations and deaths may be yet to come.

By
Mike Dinsdale

Deputy editor

Experts believe Northland's Omicron outbreak may have peaked but warn the worst may be yet to come in regards to deaths and long term Covid.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker and Professor Michael Plank,

