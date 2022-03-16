Details of Northland RATS pick up points can be found on the Northland DHB website as 700 new Covid-19 cases are reported in the region today.

Details of Northland RATS pick up points can be found on the Northland DHB website as 700 new Covid-19 cases are reported in the region today.

There were 700 new Covid-19 cases reported in Northland today, but thankfully, no more deaths.

Northland district Health Board says there were 700 new cases of Covid-19 notified in the region in the 24 hours to 6am today.

These include 327 cases in Whangārei District, 314 cases in Far North District, 59 cases in Kaipara District. There are 6562 active cases in Northland currently, while 4066 people have recovered from their illness.

There are 17 cases currently in hospital, and the DHB is reporting no more deaths, after three Covid-related deaths were reported yesterday. However, the deaths yesterday were reported after the 1pm Ministry of Health announcement on new cases.

NDHB is urging people to continue to get vaccinated against and tested for Covid 19 and details of all testing and vaccination centres, and RATs pick up points, in the region, including opening times, can be found at www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19.

NDHB said it publishes the daily Covid-19 new cases in Northland in total and location breakdown by territorial local authority area, as notified by the Ministry of Health.

Northlanders can now book an appointment for a Novavax vaccine. Appointments are available from March 21 in Kaitaia, Kerikeri, Whangārei and Dargaville. Bookings required via Book My Vaccine: https://bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/

If your first dose was a different vaccine you require a prescription from your GP to have Novavax as your second dose.

Dr Ankush Mittal, public health medicine specialist at Ngā Tai Ora - Public Health Northland, strongly recommended Northlanders get vaccinated because Omicron was "spreading quickly".

"Getting vaccinated greatly reduces the chance you will become severely ill and require hospital care if you catch Covid-19."

Mittal said people who have had Covid-19 and who were not yet fully vaccinated should wait four weeks after recovering before getting a first or second dose; and three months for a booster shot.