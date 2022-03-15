Northland is currently recording 6089 active cases while 3425 people have recovered. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland is currently recording 6089 active cases while 3425 people have recovered. Photo / Michael Cunningham

There were 708 new cases of Covid 19 recorded in Northland today.

The Ministry of Health and the Northland District Health Board reported the same number of cases.

The ministry stated that 23 people are in hospital whereas the Northland DHB said there are 21 people in hospital with Covid 19.

Of today's cases 347 were recorded in Whangārei, 291 in the Far North and 70 cases in Kaipara.

Northland has 6089 active cases and 3425 people have recovered.

The Northland DHB testing stations are open this week from 9am-3pm with rapid antigen testing available.

Kaitaia: The Old Warehouse Building, 11 Matthews Ave

Kerikeri: 570 Kerikeri Rd

Dargaville Hospital: 77 Awakino Rd

Whangārei: 20 Winger Cres, Kamo

Whangārei Pohe Island and Kerikeri 1 Sammaree Pl testing centres are closed this week.