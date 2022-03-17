Northland District Health Board is urging people to get tested for and vaccinated against Covid-19 as 536 new cases were reported today.

Northland District Health Board has reported 536 new cases of Covid-19 have been notified in the region in the 24 hours to 6am today.

These include 238 cases in Whangārei District, 239 cases in Far North District, and 59 cases in Kaipara District. There are 4,202 active cases in Northland and 4,575 people have recovered from their illness.

There are 25 cases currently in hospital and NDHB is reporting no new Covid-related deaths in the region.

NDHB said it publishes the daily Covid-19 new cases in Northland in total and location breakdown by territorial local authority, as notified by the Ministry of Health.

All Covid -19 vaccination and testing sites, and where to pick up RATs can be found at www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/

Northlanders can now book an appointment for a Novavax vaccine. Appointments are available from Monday, March 21, in Kaitaia, Kerikeri, Whangārei and Dargaville. Bookings required via Book My Vaccine https://bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/

If your first dose was a different vaccine you require a prescription from your GP to have Novavax as your second dose.

Meanwhile, Attorney-General David Parker says New Zealand will be returning to normal faster than we might imagine given the Omicron outbreak had not overwhelmed the health system.

"Next week we will be making announcements on what happens to vaccine certificates and vaccine mandates.

"So as we pass through the Omicron peak I've got some confidence that we're going to return to normality probably faster than people expect," Parker told the AM show.

While ruling out any major changes to come into effect within the next seven days due to the current outbreak Parker said the peak had not overwhelmed the public health system.

"Even though we're at peak the hospital system whilst under pressure is under control and we've got enough ICU beds."