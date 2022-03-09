Some Northlanders seeking a Covid-19 test are being provided with Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs). Photo / Bevan Conley

The majority of today's new Covid cases are located in the Far North, where more than 300 have been recorded.

Overall, there have been 689 new Covid cases notified in Northland in the 24 hours up to 6am today.

Of those, 318 are located in the Far North district, followed by 298 in Whangārei, and 73 in Kaipara.

Eight people have been hospitalised with the virus from a total of 6710 active cases across the region.

The information provided by the district health board did not specify whether any of the five patients were being treated in the intensive care unit.

Vaccination

A list of today's vaccination times, as well as Māori provider vaccination details, are available on the Northland DHB website.

AstraZeneca is available for people aged 18 and older who cannot have the Pfizer vaccine or people who want to have a different Covid-19 vaccine. Bookings must be made for AstraZeneca via BookMyVaccine.

Vaccinations are available today at district health board sites in Kaitāia (Matthews Ave - until 3pm); Kerikeri (Sammaree Pl - until 7pm); Dargaville (Normanby St - until 3pm), and Whangārei (Northland Events Centre - until 7pm).

Testing

Testing is available throughout the region. However, the district health board has said people wanting a Covid-19 test at a community testing centre will be screened upon arrival to determine which test is most appropriate.

They advised people may be given a rapid antigen test (RAT) instead.

Testing centres open today until 3pm are Kaitāia (Matthews Ave); Dargaville Hospital; Whangārei (Winger Cr & Pohe Island); and Kerikeri (570 Kerikeri Rd).