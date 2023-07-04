Otangarei Knights captain Chris Nahi, left, and Northern Wairoa Bulls second-rower Ngatai Manakau will play in the premier final this weekend. Photo / Tania Whyte

Otangarei Knights captain Chris Nahi, left, and Northern Wairoa Bulls second-rower Ngatai Manakau will play in the premier final this weekend. Photo / Tania Whyte

When the Bulls play, the stakes are always high. They are even higher this year because the boys from Northland’s west coast are playing in their first Rugby League Northland grand final.

The Northern Wairoa Bulls that is. They lock horns against Otangarei Knights in the premier final at Semenoff Stadium this Saturday in what promises to be a fierce battle between two teams that have displayed exceptional skill, determination and team spirit throughout the year.

There’s so much at stake. Still galloping around at the ripe age of 49, it will be Knights’ skipper Chris Nahi’s swan song and he’s itching to hoist the winning spoils in front of a bumper home crowd.

Thumping Portland Knights 80-0 in last week’s semis was hardly an ideal workout for Nahi’s troops but they are determined to give it their all in the crowning match.

“We’ll let the forwards start and the backs take control of the game. Our team is close-knit, everyone knows their job on the field, and we’re a well-structured and disciplined side.”

At 49, Nahi said he’s had a lucky run since the 1990s when he played in the NRL across the Tasman as he hasn’t had major injuries.

For the Bulls’ second-rower Ngatai Manakau, just playing in the final meant the world to his team.

“Win or lose, it’s going to be a great match. It’s our first time playing in the final, just the second time to play in the semis and for the first time this year, we beat Takahiwai Warriors on their home patch.”

Otangarei Knights captain Chris Nahi, left, Rugby League Northland CEO Robbie Johnson and Northern Wairoa Bulls second-rower Ngatai Manakau ahead of the final at Semenoff Stadium. Photo / Tania Whyte

The Bulls couldn’t make mincemeat of the Moerewa Tigers, scraping to a 14-12 win in the semi-final.

RLN chief executive Robbie Johnson said the undefeated Knights have been a dominant force throughout the season with a well-rounded squad that boasted experienced veterans and talented young stars.

The Bulls have been the big improvers of the 2023 season, he said.

“They have had an extraordinary season, marked by their relentless determination and incredible ‘never say die’ attitude. This was typified by their 14-12 come-from-behind semi-final win against the Moerewa Tigers in Moerewa. The Dargaville township is sure to be there in force to support their team on Saturday.”

Having the game at Northland’s premier stadium was a fitting way to end the club season, he said.

Johnson said rugby league was on the rise in Northland with increased player numbers this year and that players, coaches and the rugby league community deserved the chance to be represented on the centre stage.

“The benefits of playing the grand final at Semenoff Stadium and on an immaculate field, go far beyond the game. The lift it brings to every individual involved in the day is immeasurable.

“And for players aspiring to reach greater levels in the game, this venue is an ideal way to support and fuel that desire. We have also purposely reduced the admission cost to a gold coin entry for adults and children are free, as we understand the cost-of-living pressures on whanau today.”

The day starts with the U18 final between Takahiwai Warriors and Moerewa Tigers at 10.30am, followed by the senior men’s third/fourth playoff at 12.30pm. The premier final kicks off at 2.30pm.

Food stalls will be on site for the day.