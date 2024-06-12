CityLink Whangārei has announced SchoolLink, a new bus service exclusively for intermediate and high-school students. Photo / NZME

Police have arrested a “prolific offender” in relation to a vehicle break-in. Senior Sergeant and rural area response manager Steve Dickson said around 12.45pm on Monday an off-duty police officer sighted a group of youths allegedly breaking into a vehicle in Tikipunga. Police then sent a unit to Paranui Rd where they were quick to take a 14-year-old into custody who was believed to be involved. The youth has since been charged in relation to the incident. Enquiries remain ongoing to locate two others believed to be involved. Dickson said it was a good example of teamwork and a co-ordinated approach from police.

Student bus service

CityLink Whangārei has announced SchoolLink, a new bus service exclusively for intermediate and high school students. The service will start on June 17 and enable students to get to and from school without taking up space at peak times on CityLink buses. The service will be free in the first week and from Monday, June 24 will cost $1 per trip. There will be five SchoolLink routes throughout the city, directly to schools in the morning and back in the afternoon. These services include SL1 Onerahi to Whangārei Intermediate, SL2 Onerahi to Kamo High School, SL4 Raumanga to Whangārei Boys and Girls High, SL5 Raumanga to Tikipunga High and SL6 Raumanaga to Kamo High. An additional route, SL3 Onerahi to Whangārei Boys and Girls High, is also under consideration. You can check out routes and timetables on the CityLink website.

Cello and piano combine

A unique cello and piano repertoire is coming to Kerikeri’s Turner Centre when UK-born cellist Andrew Joyce and internationally acclaimed concert pianist Dr Jian Liu perform. The concert is presented by Aroha Music Society, in partnership with Chamber Music NZ, showcasing music from the UK, China and New Zealand. Andrew Joyce and Jian Liu will perform at the Turner Centre on June 23 at 3pm, go to chambermusic.co.nz for details.

Elder Abuse awareness

With June 15 marking Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Age Concern NZ is urging the public to spot and address the pervasive issue of elder abuse. Age Concern chief executive Karen Billings-Jensen said elder abuse is seen every day across their network. For more information on recognising the signs and addressing elder abuse, please visit Age Concern New Zealand’s website or contact your local Age Concern on freephone 0800 65 2 105 or call the Elder Abuse Helpline on 0800 EA NOT OK (0800 32 668 65).

Weather warning

MetService has issued a severe weather watch that will see a front bringing heavy rains to many areas today and Friday. The front, preceded by a moist northerly flow, is expected to move slowly east across New Zealand on Thursday and Friday, bringing rain to much of New Zealand. The heaviest rain is likely to affect the north and west of the South Island, Taranaki and the north of the North Island. A heavy rain watch for Northland will see periods of heavy rain, and amounts may approach warning criteria. Thunderstorms with bursts of heavy rain are possible. There is a moderate chance of the watch upgrading to a warning.