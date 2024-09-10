The Classic Taniwha squad, filled with familiar faces, including Rene Ranger, Ross Wright, Dean Budd, and Matt Wright, will bring the same passion and pride to the field that they exhibited throughout their careers. The game is set to evoke nostalgia and excitement, making it an unmissable event for Northland rugby supporters.

The Classic All Blacks squad, comprising former All Blacks legends, will showcase their talents in a match that will celebrate the rich history and tradition of the game. Fans will have the rare opportunity to witness some of the greatest players in New Zealand’s rugby history don the black jersey once more.

“The Classic All Blacks play a special and important role in New Zealand Rugby. They’re an opportunity for players to reconnect with one another but also to connect with grass roots rugby communities around the country,” Chris Haden, a spokesman for the Classic All Blacks, said.

“The Northland Rugby Union has done some amazing work in the community space in recent years, and this match is a fantastic opportunity to share and celebrate that success.”

Matt Wright will be part of the Classic Taniwha Squad to take on the Classic All Blacks in Whangārei this weekend.

The main event will see the Semco Northland Taniwha face off against a formidable Auckland side in a critical encounter for the Bunnings NPC season. With both teams vying for top positions on the ladder, the match is expected to be fiercely contested, making it a must-see for Northlanders.

“I’m keen as to get back on the footy field with some past teammates. Any opportunity to play for Northland is awesome, this time for the Classic Taniwha. I hope we can get a big crowd to support some of our past talent against a pretty stacked Classic AB team,” said former All Black, Blues and Northland Taniwha player Rene Ranger.

“We are incredibly excited to host the Classic All Blacks and the Classic Taniwha for this special occasion,” said Cam Bell, chief executive of Northland Rugby Union.

“The Classic Taniwha are an integral part of our rugby heritage and seeing them take on the Classic All Blacks will be a proud moment for everyone in Northland. Coupled with the Taniwha’s important match against Auckland, this is shaping up to be one of the biggest rugby events of the year.”

Tickets for this extraordinary day of rugby are now available and are expected to sell fast. Fans are encouraged to book their seats early to avoid disappointment.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, September 15.

Venue: Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei.

Curtain-raiser: Classic All Blacks v Classic Taniwha.

Main event: Semco Northland Taniwha v Auckland.

Kick-off: 12pm.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.northlandrugby.co.nz