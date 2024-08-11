The visitors were not afraid to put the shoulder in and had made a staggering 124 tackles by halftime compared with Canterbury’s 42.

It was a classic arm-wrestle and the fact Canterbury couldn’t nail the door shut until the last 10 minutes despite enjoying a lion’s share of possession and territory should cause the Canterbury coaching staff considerable angst.

The Cantabrians didn’t win because they were the better team. They won because they primarily executed their rolling maul to perfection. And made sure they finished the game strongly just before halftime and started the second spell on a high.

For the Taniwha, a botched lineout close to the Canterbury tryline just before fulltime, two bombed tries and spending prolonged periods on defence all contributed to a frustrating finish.

But when they got their hands on the ball, their attack was more polished, recycling of ball quick and dynamic, and there was a greater sense of cohesion, accuracy and control.

It was a game of fine margins until substitute Ben Funnell barged over for his second try off a rolling maul in the 68th minute that his team got some breathing space.

Hooker Brodie McAlister scored a hat-trick off rolling mauls, which undoubtedly proved to be Northland’s Achilles heel. Canterbury did what Canterbury teams have traditionally done over decades with their rolling maul.

They get their big boys in nice and tight, and get the wheels in motion. There’s no way of stopping it.

Northland got off to a clinical start, scoring in the second minute after capitalising on a charged-down kick inside Canterbury’s 22 for Chris Apoua to power his way over following multiple phases of play.

The Taniwha had their noses in front shortly before halftime — an ideal position to be heading into the sheds — but Canterbury spoiled the break with a try to lead 17-14 in the opening half.

They then followed it up with another try just after halftime, reiterating the old cliche of getting points before halftime and straight after halftime to stay in the fight.

Northland rolled in substitutes Isileli Tu’ungafasi and Sam Nock to shake things up in the second half, and dangerous ball runners Heremaia Murray and Jordan Trainor combined for a well-worked try from just inside the Canterbury half off a brilliant lineout move.

Trainor is a gun fullback who could find space in a phone booth. He sliced open the Canterbury defence and flung an outside pass to Murray, whose power and pace were too much for a couple of defenders. Having played for the Crusaders this season, Murray knows where the tryline is at Apollo Projects Stadium.

For Northland debutants Tevita Latu, Corey Evans, Quinton Nichols and Simon Parker, the first taste of NPC against a champion side and playing alongside experienced heads would stand them in good stead.

Latu and Evans played with the sort of determination to suggest their NPC career would be long and promising.

Skipper Matt Moulds was industrious, Rob Rush with his size, athleticism and skill sets was in his element on defence and at the breakdown, and dynamo winger Murray needed no second invitation on attack.

The balance of their game lies in being clinical and converting pressure into points before the first home game, against Manawatū, on Saturday.