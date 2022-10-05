The boy got "into difficulty" in the water late yesterday afternoon, police said. Photo / NZME

A child taken to hospital after an incident at Whangārei Aquatic Centre is doing well and may be discharged today.

Police were called to assist ambulance staff following the incident around 4.45pm yesterday.

Craig Carter, chief executive of Community Leisure Management, which runs the centre, updated the Advocate on the boy's condition.

"We have been in touch with the whānau throughout and will continue supporting them," he said.

A police spokesperson said yesterday the child was taken to hospital in a serious condition after "getting into difficulty in the water".

A WorkSafe spokesperson said the agency had not been notified "at this stage".

Police have been approached for further information.