The kayakers were fishing in Parua Bay when their kayak flipped after taking on water. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A rescue operation at Parua Bay, involving two Whangārei police officers, was sparked by a double kayak flipping after taking on water.

Constables Josh Kauika and Rory Jones paddled out to the kayakers on a surfboard and a kayak, holding torches in their mouths, police magazine Ten One reported.

Police received a report about the incident at about 5:50pm on May 27.

When the constables arrived on Wharf Rd, they could not see anyone in the dark, but could hear calls for help, according to Ten One.

"We yelled out for them to stay where they were. The next response back was, 'we need help he's drowning'. That sent chills up my spine," Kauika told the magazine.

The officers went to a nearby house to borrow a vessel to go out on the water, and were given the surfboard and kayak with no paddle.

The men were hypothermic when the officers reached them and got them into a boat anchored nearby.

"We were lucky we got there when we did. One guy was at the point where his body was about to shut down," Kauika said.

Both men were cleared to go back to their Airbnb after being checked by paramedics.

Detective Sergeant Paul Overton, search and rescue incident controller, said it was not feasible for police to carry marine rescue equipment.

"Police are well supported by coastguard and NEST who are well trained in water rescues.

"Unfortunately, the urgency of this job required staff to act and police were able to use two staff that have experience in the water to assist."

"On this occasion it required quick thinking and police used what was on hand."

The kayakers, who were from Auckland, were wearing poorly-fitted lifejackets and one of them could not swim.

They had set off on a fishing trip from the Ritchie Rd foreshore in a plastic double kayak.

Friends of the men were watching through binoculars from shore raised the alarm after losing sight of them as darkness closed in.

Northland harbourmaster Jim Lyle said kayakers can get into trouble for a number of reasons, including wind changes, poor equipment or going beyond their skill level.

"It is one of those things where you can get into trouble quite easily," Lyle said.

One problem that often occurred, he added, was with accommodation providers offering kayaks to guests.

"Sometimes backpackers and book-a-baches will have kayaks and say 'help yourself, they're round the back of the shed', so people just grab them and head out.

"They're not wearing a lifejacket often and they get into trouble."

The key things to remember when heading out, Lyle said, are to tell somewhere where you're going and when you will be back, wear the right safety equipment, take communications equipment and stay within your skill level.