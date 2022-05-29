Coastguard was called just before 4am on Sunday after two vessels collided near Marsden Point and escorted the boats back to the marina. Photo / Supplied

Two vessels collided in the early hours yesterday off Marsden Point.

Coastguard received a call at 3.50am after a fishing boat and a 22m private luxury launch collided near the marina, causing damage to both vessels. No one was injured.

The incident has been referred to Maritime NZ.

Signs for the rugby

The Women's Rugby World Cup is hitting Whangarei this October and organisers are on the hunt for signage locations. If you've got a fence in a prominent location around Northland, the RWC team would love to make use of it to put a sign up like those you may have seen around rugby clubs in Northland. If you have a fence that you wouldn't mind a sign being on, flick an email to tash.m@northlandrugby.co.nz

Lucky Lotto winners

Two players from Auckland and Waikato each won $150,000 with Strike Four in Saturday's live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at New World Victoria Park in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Waikato. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million. Lotto First Division will be $1m on Wednesday night.

New speed limits

Amendments to Kaipara District's speed limits bylaw were unanimously passed at the May council meeting, resulting in new speed limits in Mangawhai, Kaiwaka, Hakaru and Kaiwaka West areas. The new speed limits come into effect on June 13. The amendments include new speed limits for Estuary Dr and Moir Point Rd in Mangawhai. It was originally proposed that they change to 50km, however after community feedback these will now change to 40km.

Reserve management

A new Reserve Management Plan has been drafted for Pou Tu o Te Rangi, Harding Park and Old Mount Wesley Cemetery, which overlook Dargaville and the Northern Wairoa River. The public now have two months to give feedback on the draft. A public drop-in session will be held at the Lighthouse Function Centre in Dargaville on Thursday, June 30, between 4pm and 6pm. Submissions close on Monday, August 1.

Wastewater work

Work to improve the wastewater network in Kaiwaka began on May 23. As part of the first stage, contractors are installing a new pump station beside the south bridge on State Highway 1, next to the Oneriri Rd turn-off. This is scheduled to be completed at the end of June. Traffic management will be in place, with sections of the road going down to one lane at night between 6pm and 6am. During the day, the turn-off shoulder beside Oneriri Rd will close. Access onto the southern footbridge may be affected while the works are underway. If this happens, contractors will escort pedestrians around the worksite.

Library revamp

Procter Library in Kerikeri has had a major revamp of its children's space and teen area as well as new shelving throughout, improved study spaces, quiet areas, a bookable study room, hangout area and a new makerspace area. The lift has also been rebuilt. The makerspace includes a 3-D printer, a Circuit, VR headsets and other robotics kit, sewing machines, creative software on Mac computers, art and craft supplies, and will also grow to include a recording/podcasting space.