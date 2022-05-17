North Haven Hospice is hosting a number of events with Jo Seagar to help people learn more about the vital work they do and raise funds to continue that work. Photo / Tania Whyte

North Haven Hospice is hosting a number of events with Jo Seagar to help people learn more about the vital work they do and raise funds to continue that work. Photo / Tania Whyte

Celebrity chef Jo Seagar is visiting Whangārei for foodie events and honest conversations for Hospice Awareness Week 2022.

Seagar has been Hospice New Zealand's patron and ambassador for 25 years in-between her busy career as one of New Zealand's most recognisable chefs.

"I can't really remember a time when I wasn't," Seagar said.

Before her visit, Seagar had an honest chat about death and hospice with the Advocate.

The first 'tour and tea' event began on Wednesday morning where visitors could tour the Tikipunga facility and meet hospice workers, then have morning tea with Seagar.

Our photographer Tania Whyte headed along to capture the event.

Morning tea at North Haven Hospice is a great place to share recipes according to Seagar. Photo / Tania Whyte

The first 'tour and tea' event at North Haven for hospice awareness week, where visitors can tour the Tikipunga facility and meet hospice workers. Photo / Tania Whyte

Jo Seagar at North Haven Hospice, which is one of four hospices in Te Tai Tokerau, and runs the region's only in-patient unit. Photo / Tania Whyte

North Haven Hospice provides specialist palliative care at no charge, for people of all ages with a terminal illness or life-limiting condition. Photo / Tania Whyte

"We're all terminal, everybody dies... and it's the least talked about thing in our society," said Seagar. Photo / Tania Whyte

Celebrity chef Jo Seagar is Hospice NZ's patron and ambassador, and the special guest at the Tikipunga in-patient facility this week. Photo / Tania Whyte

How to take part in Hospice Awareness week in Northland:

May 16-22

- At the North Haven Hospice shop, corner of Robert and James streets, Whangārei CBD: daily specials and a special display that shows how hospice helps care for people at home.

- Themed fundraising cocktails and mocktails at bars around Whangārei's CBD and coastal towns. North Haven Hospice's Facebook page will have details of participating bars from May 16.

May 18 & 19

- Tour and tea events at 10am and 2pm each day with Jo Seagar. Tickets are $25 each, email fundraising@northhavenhospice.org.nz to book or phone (09) 437 3355.

May 19

- An evening of talks, wine and cheese, with guest speakers and Jo Seagar. Free, email fundraising@northhavenhospice.org.nz to book or phone (09) 437 3355.

People are also welcome to contact North Haven Hospice if they want to find out about volunteering - opportunities range from working in the shop to providing patient support.