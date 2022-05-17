Celebrity chef Jo Seagar is visiting Whangārei for foodie events and honest conversations for Hospice Awareness Week 2022.
Seagar has been Hospice New Zealand's patron and ambassador for 25 years in-between her busy career as one of New Zealand's most recognisable chefs.
"I can't really remember a time when I wasn't," Seagar said.
Before her visit, Seagar had an honest chat about death and hospice with the Advocate.
The first 'tour and tea' event began on Wednesday morning where visitors could tour the Tikipunga facility and meet hospice workers, then have morning tea with Seagar.
Our photographer Tania Whyte headed along to capture the event.
How to take part in Hospice Awareness week in Northland:
May 16-22
- At the North Haven Hospice shop, corner of Robert and James streets, Whangārei CBD: daily specials and a special display that shows how hospice helps care for people at home.
- Themed fundraising cocktails and mocktails at bars around Whangārei's CBD and coastal towns. North Haven Hospice's Facebook page will have details of participating bars from May 16.
May 18 & 19
- Tour and tea events at 10am and 2pm each day with Jo Seagar. Tickets are $25 each, email fundraising@northhavenhospice.org.nz to book or phone (09) 437 3355.
May 19
- An evening of talks, wine and cheese, with guest speakers and Jo Seagar. Free, email fundraising@northhavenhospice.org.nz to book or phone (09) 437 3355.
People are also welcome to contact North Haven Hospice if they want to find out about volunteering - opportunities range from working in the shop to providing patient support.