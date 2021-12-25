Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: Is multitasking the answer to our busy lives

5 minutes to read
How do we work effectively and accomplish what's needed in a complicated, demand-driven "grid" focused world?

Carolyn Hansen
By
Carolyn Hansen

Northern Advocate columnist

In this crazy, busy, fast-paced world, that seems to demand so much of us personally and business-wise, many people turn to multitasking as the answer to "getting it all done." But is it?

Studies

