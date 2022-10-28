Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: Health and fitness myths that need busting

Carolyn Hansen
By
6 mins to read
Stuck at a desk daily? Get up and move around every 30 minutes. Photo / 123rf

Stuck at a desk daily? Get up and move around every 30 minutes. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

How many so-called "facts" about health and fitness have been accepted as truth by millions of people worldwide, that turn out to be myths?

Rather than helping us achieve stellar health and optimum fitness

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate