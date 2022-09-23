Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: Happiness comes from within and exercise helps

Carolyn Hansen
By
4 mins to read
Endorphins are nature's "feel good" hormones and are manufactured in the brain during intense physical activity. Photo / 123rf

Endorphins are nature's "feel good" hormones and are manufactured in the brain during intense physical activity. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Happiness is almost a worldwide obsession these days. The self-help shelves of bookstores and online websites are laden with offerings that promise to help you find or achieve happiness.

We could define happiness as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei