Car versus logging truck: one person seriously hurt in Otaika crash

Emergency services at the scene of a collision between a car and logging truck in Otaika this morning. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A person was seriously hurt when the car they were travelling in collided with a logging truck on State Highway One in Whangārei.

The car went down a bank after the collision north of Loop Rd in Otaika around 10am today.

A logging truck went off the wrong side of the road into a ditch in the area affected by road works.

A police spokeswoman said neither driver was injured in the crash but a passenger in the car had been taken to Whangārei Hospital in a serious condition.

Police were asking motorists to avoid the area while emergency services and a clean-up team respond to the crash.

"Traffic management is in place and motorists are advised to expect significant delays."

Drivers headed northbound are being detoured via SH15 and SH14 through Maungatapere.

Southbound traffic remains on SH1 and should expect delays.

A witness at the scene said there was around 2km of backed up traffic as motorists were being diverted.

For more information on diversions visit the Waka Kotahi Transport Agency website.