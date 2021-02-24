Call goes out for Northland's environmental heroes

Working to restore Rākaumangamanga / Cape Brett, above, saw Patukeha and Ngāti Kuta win the 'Te Tohu Matua - Supreme Award' and the 'Kaitiakitanga Award' at last year's NRC Environmental Awards

Northland is renowned throughout the world for its wonderful environment - and now locals can nominate the region's eco-guardians in the Northland Regional Council's environmental awards.

Northlanders are being asked to put names forward for the NRC's annual Whakamānawa ā Taiao - Environmental Awards, with a new category this year recognising "action in climate change".

The awards began three years ago as a way of recognising the thousands of people working to improve the north's environment, many toiling away quietly behind the scenes. The six-week nomination period runs until early April.

NRC chairwoman Penny Smart said the awards were conceived as the council's way of publicly thanking those who worked with councillors and staff in their shared mission to create a healthy environment, strong economy and resilient communities.

"We've made no secret of the fact that we simply couldn't do what we do without their efforts; we think what they're doing is incredible and it deserves celebrating."

The 2021 awards are designed to recognise and celebrate kaitiakitanga in action and highlight the commitment and remarkable contributions so many people from all walks of life are making to help the region's environment thrive.

Examples include efforts to get rid of pests so native species can flourish, clearing weeds, planting erosion-prone land, stream banks and wetlands, and sustainability projects in schools.

Last year the council received 28 applications. Two decades of tireless work to restore Rākaumangamanga Cape Brett secured the two small hapū involved – Patukeha and Ngāti Kuta – the Te Tohu Matua – Supreme Award and the Kaitiakitanga Award.

This year's awards cover eight categories: community, pest management, education, water quality improvement, industry, leadership, kaitiakitanga and climate change.

The last is a new category, recognising action taken to adapt to our changing climate or transition to a low-carbon future for the region.

Entrants for the wider awards are welcome from all sectors including individuals, community groups, schools, whānau, hapū, iwi, businesses and leaders. Projects, activities and contributions must be within Northland and demonstrate significant benefit to the region's environment.

Entries and nominations can be made via www.nrc.govt.nz/environmentalawards and further information is available by emailing the council's marketing and engagement team events@nrc.govt.nz or calling freephone (0800) 002 004.

It's free to enter and people can nominate themselves or others who have agreed to put their names forward.

Finalists will receive a certificate and tickets to an official awards ceremony function in Kerikeri on May 27, and inclusion in the awards and associated communications.

Award winners in each category will receive $1000 and trophy and Te Tohu Matua - the Supreme Award winner will also get a trophy they can hold for a year.